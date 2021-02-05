Wednesday, Feb 3: Towns set new info sessions, Town Meetings, votes in response to pandemic.  
Derry board mulls cannabis vote, talks wastewater sites.
Moderna: Springfield’s 860 doses OK to use.
Weston Select Board sets May 25 town meeting.
Local state reps outline priorities for 2021 session
Weekly Covid Update: Rates continue to fall while hospitalizations rise.

Karen Morris, 69, of Chester, dies

Long time Chester resident Karen Morris, 69, died on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital following a long illness.

For the past year, she had been cared for at her home by her sister Kathy Kitowski, of New Hampshire.

She was predeceased by her husband, Brian Morris, who died on Dec. 14, 2019. An obituary of the couple will be published at a later date.

