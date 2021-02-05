Karen Morris, 69, of Chester, dies

Long time Chester resident Karen Morris, 69, died on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital following a long illness.

For the past year, she had been cared for at her home by her sister Kathy Kitowski, of New Hampshire.

She was predeceased by her husband, Brian Morris, who died on Dec. 14, 2019. An obituary of the couple will be published at a later date.