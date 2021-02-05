Londonderry Select Board special meeting agenda for Feb. 10
The Londonderry Select Board will hold a special meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 10. To join the meeting go to Via web: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85957057388
By telephone: (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 859 5705 7388)
Below is the agenda
1. Call Meeting to Order
2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
3. Old Business — a. Discuss special Town Meeting on retail cannabis sales and local option tax
4. Adjourn
It is strongly recommended that potential participants familiarize themselves with Zoom
software (https://zoom.us/) prior to the meeting as the Board will not dedicate time to
educating the public in its use.
