Londonderry Select Board special meeting agenda for Feb. 10

The Londonderry Select Board will hold a special meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 10. To join the meeting go to Via web: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85957057388

By telephone: (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 859 5705 7388)

Below is the agenda

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Old Business — a. Discuss special Town Meeting on retail cannabis sales and local option tax

4. Adjourn

It is strongly recommended that potential participants familiarize themselves with Zoom

software (https://zoom.us/) prior to the meeting as the Board will not dedicate time to

educating the public in its use.