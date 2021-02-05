Wednesday, Feb 3: Towns set new info sessions, Town Meetings, votes in response to pandemic.  
Derry board mulls cannabis vote, talks wastewater sites.
Moderna: Springfield’s 860 doses OK to use.
Weston Select Board sets May 25 town meeting.
Local state reps outline priorities for 2021 session
Weekly Covid Update: Rates continue to fall while hospitalizations rise.

Londonderry Select Board special meeting agenda for Feb. 10

| Feb 05, 2021 | Comments 0

The Londonderry Select Board will hold a special meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 10. To join the meeting go to Via web: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85957057388
By telephone: (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 859 5705 7388)

Below is the agenda

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Old Business — a. Discuss special Town Meeting on retail cannabis sales and local option tax

4. Adjourn

It is strongly recommended that potential participants familiarize themselves with Zoom
software (https://zoom.us/) prior to the meeting as the Board will not dedicate time to
educating the public in its use.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Latest NewsLondonderry Select Board Agenda

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.