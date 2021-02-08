Chester Chatter: Happy Valentine’s Day to all
Ruthie Douglas | Feb 08, 2021 | Comments 0
By Ruthie Douglas
©2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC
Gather up some colored paper, paste, scissors, scraps of lace and beads. Cut out a heart shape and decorate it. Write your thoughts on the heart. Then give it to someone you love.
Valentine’s Day can be made special and while it only comes around once a year, we need to keep the love going year-round.
Lately I have seen a lot of kindness and get well wishes coming my way, so now I am saying Happy Valentine’s Day to you!
Scene and heardMy thoughts are with Paula Perry on the loss of her husband Jim. For several decades Jim worked on the Chester Roads Crew. Pre-pandemic, Jim played cards with a group of us every Thursday night. We will miss him much.
Jeannette Day, one of my home care gals, and I enjoyed a lovely, sunny drive along Route 100 through Weston just the other day.
Happy birthday to Ashley Austin, who celebrated her birthday recently with family.
Many snowmobilers have been coming to Vermont from down country. The snow is perfect for this sport.
Filed Under: Chester Chatter • Community and Arts Life
About the Author: Ruthie Douglas is originally from Springfield but has called Chester her home for 58 years, and has been writing the Chester Chatter column for more than 40 of those years. Ruthie is also a longtime volunteer throughout the community.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.