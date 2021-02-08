Chester Chatter: Happy Valentine’s Day to all

By Ruthie Douglas

L

ove is in the air. Can’t you hear it? Can’t you feel it? It’s time to let those we love really know it. Right now is the perfect time to make some memories since the Covid-19 pandemic rules say that we should be staying at home.

Gather up some colored paper, paste, scissors, scraps of lace and beads. Cut out a heart shape and decorate it. Write your thoughts on the heart. Then give it to someone you love.

Valentine’s Day can be made special and while it only comes around once a year, we need to keep the love going year-round.

Lately I have seen a lot of kindness and get well wishes coming my way, so now I am saying Happy Valentine’s Day to you!

Scene and heard

M

y thoughts are withon the loss of her husband. For several decades Jim worked on the Chester Roads Crew. Pre-pandemic, Jim played cards with a group of us every Thursday night. We will miss him much.

Jeannette Day, one of my home care gals, and I enjoyed a lovely, sunny drive along Route 100 through Weston just the other day.

Happy birthday to Ashley Austin, who celebrated her birthday recently with family.

Many snowmobilers have been coming to Vermont from down country. The snow is perfect for this sport.