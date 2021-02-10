Engel & Volkers agent elected CPBR treasurer
Press release | Feb 10, 2021 | Comments 1
An affiliate of the National Association of Realtors, the Crown Point Board of Realtors supports more than 70 realtors throughout the region, including in Ludlow, Chester, Grafton, Weston, Mount Holly and Shrewsbury. Regional executive boards are elected to model and uphold the national standards that underpin all members’ accreditation by the NAR.
Board members also act as a conduit to key industry news and networks, steer issue advocacy, and lead philanthropic outreach on their members’ behalf. Past community initiatives in Vermont
include regular food drives and fundraisers for local families who have been displaced. Additionally, through its Sammy Pierce Memorial Scholarship, the CPBR annually awards two students with $1,000 each, for their volunteer efforts.
“What I love most about real estate is fostering and deepening connections to our community,”
says Hyjek. “The Crown Point Board of Realtors regularly demonstrates its investment in the
longstanding vitality of southern Vermont, and I am honored to support their efforts.”
Hyjek built an early career in print media at Condé Nast in New York City, after she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Advertising, Marketing, and Communications from Fashion Institute of Technology. She maintained a regular presence in Vermont and managed seasonal renters at her childhood home in Belmont until she returned to the area full time and joined the Engel & Völkers Okemo team in 2019.
“We are thrilled to have fresh and ambitious talent, like Rachael, who seek out opportunities to
engage and shape our industry,” says Gail Beardmore, principal broker at Engel & Völkers Okemo.
Filed Under: Business & Personal Finance • Business People
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Congratulations Rachael! It is good of you to take on some responsibility for the Crown Point Board of Realtors. One always gets more back than is put into an activity such as this. Through contacts, knowledge, pride & an all round broadening of your horizons. Thanks for stepping up!
Phil Atwood