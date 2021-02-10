Engel & Volkers agent elected CPBR treasurer

R

achael Hyjek, an agent with Engel & Völkers Okemo and a Mount Holly native, has been elected as treasurer of the Crown Point Board of Realtors for the 2021 term.

An affiliate of the National Association of Realtors, the Crown Point Board of Realtors supports more than 70 realtors throughout the region, including in Ludlow, Chester, Grafton, Weston, Mount Holly and Shrewsbury. Regional executive boards are elected to model and uphold the national standards that underpin all members’ accreditation by the NAR.

Board members also act as a conduit to key industry news and networks, steer issue advocacy, and lead philanthropic outreach on their members’ behalf. Past community initiatives in Vermont

include regular food drives and fundraisers for local families who have been displaced. Additionally, through its Sammy Pierce Memorial Scholarship, the CPBR annually awards two students with $1,000 each, for their volunteer efforts.

“What I love most about real estate is fostering and deepening connections to our community,”

says Hyjek. “The Crown Point Board of Realtors regularly demonstrates its investment in the

longstanding vitality of southern Vermont, and I am honored to support their efforts.”

Hyjek built an early career in print media at Condé Nast in New York City, after she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Advertising, Marketing, and Communications from Fashion Institute of Technology. She maintained a regular presence in Vermont and managed seasonal renters at her childhood home in Belmont until she returned to the area full time and joined the Engel & Völkers Okemo team in 2019.

“We are thrilled to have fresh and ambitious talent, like Rachael, who seek out opportunities to

engage and shape our industry,” says Gail Beardmore, principal broker at Engel & Völkers Okemo.