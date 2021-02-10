Slower rise in Covid-19 cases for s. Vt. towns

By Cherise Madigan

he number of new cases in southern Vermont towns have begun to decline, although statewide case counts, deaths and hospitalizations

Springfield and Chester both saw the largest bumps in cases for the week between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, with 19 and 7 more respectively. Springfield, which saw 15 more cases the week before, continues to have experienced the most cases in the area since the pandemic began in March 2020 with a total of 142, followed by Manchester with a total of 109. However, Manchester’s rise has dropped from 23 the week before to just 5 between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3.

The statewide positivity rate has declined for the past five weeks in a row, but Bennington County is now driving many of the state’s numbers, according to Health Commissioner Mark Levine.

Covid-19 Cases by Town

Cases recorded since the start of the pandemic March 3, 2020 to Feb. 3, 2021

Town Total Cases

as of

Feb. 3 Total Cases

as of

Jan. 27 Total Cases

as of

Jan. 20 Total Cases

as of

Jan. 13 Increase

over

Jan. 27 Population Cavendish 16 14 14 14 2 1,406 Chester 49 42 41 35 7 3,154 Danby 27 23 19 16 4 1,311 Dorset 24 21 13 8 3 1,944 Dover 64 63 57 54 1 1,064 Grafton 9 9 7 6 0 679 Jamaica 13 12 12 10 1 1,030 Londonderry 38 36 34 34 2 1,677 Ludlow 41 36 35 33 5 1,885 Manchester 109 104 81 54 5 4,258 Mount Holly 10 10 7 6 0 1,244 Rockingham 83 82 73 71 1 5,282 Springfield 142 123 108 86 19 9,373 Weathersfield 38 35 34 29 3 2,761 Weston 7 6 6 N/A 1 566 Winhall 38 36 33 26 2 735

The chart below reflects area towns that have recorded less than 6 total cases since March and therefore do not have exact case counts available.