Slower rise in Covid-19 cases for s. Vt. towns
Cherise Madigan | Feb 10, 2021 | Comments 0
By Cherise Madigan
©2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC
Springfield and Chester both saw the largest bumps in cases for the week between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, with 19 and 7 more respectively. Springfield, which saw 15 more cases the week before, continues to have experienced the most cases in the area since the pandemic began in March 2020 with a total of 142, followed by Manchester with a total of 109. However, Manchester’s rise has dropped from 23 the week before to just 5 between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3.
The statewide positivity rate has declined for the past five weeks in a row, but Bennington County is now driving many of the state’s numbers, according to Health Commissioner Mark Levine.
Covid-19 Cases by Town
|Town
|Total Cases
as of
Feb. 3
|Total Cases
as of
Jan. 27
|Total Cases
as of
Jan. 20
|Total Cases
as of
Jan. 13
|Increase
over
Jan. 27
|Population
|Cavendish
|Chester
|Danby
|Dorset
|Dover
|Grafton
|Jamaica
|Londonderry
|Ludlow
|Manchester
|Mount Holly
|Rockingham
|Springfield
|Weathersfield
|Weston
|Winhall
The chart below reflects area towns that have recorded less than 6 total cases since March and therefore do not have exact case counts available.
|Town
|Cases per 10,000
people, Feb. 3
|Cases per 10,000
people, Jan. 27
|Population
|Peru
|21-40
|41-80
|375
|Windham
|<1
|<1
|419
|Andover
|21-40
|<1
|467
|Stratton
|<1
|<1
|200
|Landgrove
|<1
|<1
|155
About the Author: Journalist and photographer Cherise Madigan specializes in writing about outdoor recreation, the environment and travel. She has roots in Manchester and a history of reporting throughout Southern Vermont. Madigan is a graduate of Nazareth College of Rochester, earning her degree in Political Science summa cum laude in 2015.
