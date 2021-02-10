Wednesday, Feb 10: Chester board affirms support of greenhouse, delays cannabis vote.  
Slower rise in Covid-19 cases for s. Vt. towns

Photo Illustration by Geralt.

By Cherise Madigan
The number of new cases in southern Vermont towns have begun to decline, although statewide case counts, deaths and hospitalizations remain on the rise.

Springfield and Chester both saw the largest bumps in cases for the week between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, with 19 and 7 more respectively. Springfield, which saw 15 more cases the week before, continues to have experienced the most cases in the area since the pandemic began in March 2020 with a total of 142, followed by Manchester with a total of 109.  However, Manchester’s rise has dropped from 23 the week before to just 5 between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3.

The statewide positivity rate has declined for the past five weeks in a row, but Bennington County is now driving many of the state’s numbers, according to Health Commissioner Mark Levine.

Covid-19 Cases by Town

Cases recorded since the start of the pandemic March 3, 2020 to Feb. 3, 2021
TownTotal Cases
as of
Feb. 3		Total Cases
as of
Jan. 27		Total Cases
as of
Jan. 20		Total Cases
as of
Jan. 13		Increase
over
Jan. 27		Population
Cavendish
16
14
14
14
2
1,406
Chester
49
42
41
35
7
3,154
Danby
27
23
19
16
4
1,311
Dorset
24
21
13
8
3
1,944
Dover
64
63
57
54
1
1,064
Grafton
9
9
7
6
0
679
Jamaica
13
12
12
10
1
1,030
Londonderry
38
36
34
34
2
1,677
Ludlow
41
36
35
33
5
1,885
Manchester
109
104
81
54
5
4,258
Mount Holly
10
10
7
6
0
1,244
Rockingham
83
82
73
71
1
5,282
Springfield
142
123
108
86
19
9,373
Weathersfield
38
35
34
29
3
2,761
Weston
7
6
6
N/A
1
566
Winhall
38
36
33
26
2
735

The chart below reflects area towns that have recorded less than 6 total cases since March and therefore do not have exact case counts available.

Town Cases per 10,000
people, Feb. 3		 Cases per 10,000
people, Jan. 27		 Population
Peru 21-40 41-80 375
Windham <1 <1 419
Andover 21-40 <1 467
Stratton <1 <1 200
Landgrove <1 <1 155

 

About the Author: Journalist and photographer Cherise Madigan specializes in writing about outdoor recreation, the environment and travel. She has roots in Manchester and a history of reporting throughout Southern Vermont. Madigan is a graduate of Nazareth College of Rochester, earning her degree in Political Science summa cum laude in 2015.

