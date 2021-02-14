Chester Select Board agenda for Feb. 17
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 14, 2021 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting via Zoom only at 6 p.m. on Wednesday February 17, 2021.
To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below is its agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the February 3, 2021 Select Board Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Skateboard Park Funding approval; Justin Diak
5. Update from Development Review Board; Carla Westine, Chair
6. Update from Planning Commission; Peter Hudkins, Chair
7. New Business/Next Agenda
8. Executive Session: Interviews for Planning Commission positions
7:00 Cheryl Joy Lipton
7:15 Russell Monier
7:30 Hugh Quinn
9. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.