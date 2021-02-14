Chester Select Board agenda for Feb. 17

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting via Zoom only at 6 p.m. on Wednesday February 17, 2021.

To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the February 3, 2021 Select Board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Skateboard Park Funding approval; Justin Diak

5. Update from Development Review Board; Carla Westine, Chair

6. Update from Planning Commission; Peter Hudkins, Chair

7. New Business/Next Agenda

8. Executive Session: Interviews for Planning Commission positions

7:00 Cheryl Joy Lipton

7:15 Russell Monier

7:30 Hugh Quinn

9. Adjourn