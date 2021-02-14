Wednesday, Feb 10: Chester board affirms support of greenhouse, delays cannabis vote.  
TRSU board talks strategic planning, principal searches.
Slower rise in Covid-19 cases for s. Vt. towns
Weekly Covid Update: Youth sports to restart without spectators, new vaccination sites.

Chester Select Board agenda for Feb. 17

| Feb 14, 2021 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting via Zoom only at 6 p.m. on Wednesday February 17, 2021.
To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the February 3, 2021 Select Board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Skateboard Park Funding approval; Justin Diak

5. Update from Development Review Board; Carla Westine, Chair

6. Update from Planning Commission; Peter Hudkins, Chair

7. New Business/Next Agenda

8. Executive Session: Interviews for Planning Commission positions

7:00 Cheryl Joy Lipton
7:15 Russell Monier
7:30 Hugh Quinn

9. Adjourn

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.