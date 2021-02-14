Londonderry Select Board agenda for Feb. 15

The Londonderry Select Board will hold its regular meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Monday, February 2021. To join the meeting online go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88290878819 To join via telephone: (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 882 9087 8819)

Below is its agenda:

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Minutes Approval – Meeting(s) of 2/1/2021, 2/4/2021 & 2/10/2021

4. Selectboard Pay Orders

5. Announcements/Correspondence

6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

7. Town Officials Business

a. Emergency Management Director – COVID-19 response updates

b. Planning Commission – Monthly update

c. Appointment of Alternative Representative to both the Deerfield Valley and Southern Vermont Communications Union District Boards of Governors

d. Town Treasurer – Year-to-date budget review

8. Transfer Station/Solid Waste Management

a. Updates

9. Roads and Bridges

a. Updates

b. Discuss US Forest Service concerns with footbridge and trail construction in vicinity of

Brophy and Rawley Lanes (Martina Barnes, USFS Manchester District Ranger)

c. Consider application(s) for excess vehicle weight permits [23 VSA 1400a] 10. Old Business

a. Discuss special Town Meeting on retail cannabis sales and local option tax

b. Discuss options for police services

c. Septage Fields Project – Discuss PFAS groundwater monitoring plan

11. New Business

