Chester Chatter: Remembering Johnnie Walker

J

ohnnie Walker had come up from working in a foundry in New Jersey to work with horses at a boys’ school in Jamaica.

He was extremely talented in working with those horses, but he didn’t know how to read or write. With the closing of the school, he came to settle in Chester.

Here, he became a handy man. Most everyone knew him. Johnnie loved to fish. Often he could be seen walking around carrying his fishing pole and with a smile on his face.

He did not have a place to live, so Butch Gordon, owner of the Pioneer House, fixed up a place for him in the basement of the saloon. Johnnie also planted a garden at the side of building.

On one September day, folks in town decided to throw Johnnie a birthday party. Johnnie was sure surprised. So many people showed up for the party, they could not fit into the Pioneer House.

For days after he was still smiling.

Scene and heard

‎Hope you all have a happy Valentine’s Day.

Happy birthday to Chester Town Clerk Debbie Aldrich.

Frederick Douglass Day is Feb. 14, his birthday.

My dear Springfield classmate Bobby Rorison has died of Covid-19. Between Bobby and myself, we kept our classmates in stitches. We are thinking of his wife Barbara. He worked for Gurney Brother Construction for 46 years.

If you have to spend a lot of time watching TV during this very frigid winter during Covid-19, Vermont Public Television makes some wonderful viewing.