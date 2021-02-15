Chester Planning Board agenda for Feb. 15

The Chester Planning Commission will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15 via Zoom. To access the meeting https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: ​810 2925 6359 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359

Below is its agenda.

1. Review minutes from the Feb. 1, 2021 meeting.

2. Citizens Comments

3. Discuss document which addresses the Select Board request for “a summary of changes that are being proposed by the Planning Commission” as part of the new bylaws for their 2/17/2021 meeting.

4. Review memo from Naomi Johnson.

5. Review list of tasks remaining to be completed before public hearings on proposed bylaws can be held.

6. Suggest agenda items and set date for next meeting.