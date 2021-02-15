Chester Townscape offers trees, shrubs for sale

C

hester Townscape has released its selections for this year’s Tree and Shrub Sale to support Townscape’s public landscaping projects, such as the flowering planters and bridge boxes and other seasonal decorations that beautify public places around town.

CT’s annual Tree and Shrub Sale provides landowners with the opportunity to beautify their own properties with good-size, proven specimens at below regular retail prices while supporting a local civic project.

The five specimens — one tree and four shrubs — offered this year are:

Korean Dogwood tree

Red Osier Dogwood

Dwarf Sweet Pepperbush

Ribbon Candy Azalea and

Doublefile Viburnum ‘Summer Snowflake’

All specimens are hardy and low maintenance, sport colorful blossoms, and offer multi-season interest. Most are native, and all appeal to pollinators and/or birds.

To take advantage of the sale, orders must be placed and paid for by March 29. Buyers will be notified of the exact date to pick up the plants at Sunshine Acres Nursery, at 1824 VT Route 11E in Chester, but the expected time for pick-up is the first week in May.

Any one of these plants would make a wonderful present for Mother’s or Father’s Day, birthdays, anniversaries, housewarming celebrations, and more.

Click here for an order form with details about the plants and how to order. Or for more information and an order form, contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net. A check should be made out to tax-exempt Chester Community Alliance, marked CT Tree Sale in the memo line, and mailed to PO Box 318, Chester, VT 05143 before March 29, 2021.