Wednesday, Feb 10: Chester board affirms support of greenhouse, delays cannabis vote.  
TRSU board talks strategic planning, principal searches.
Slower rise in Covid-19 cases for s. Vt. towns
Weekly Covid Update: Youth sports to restart without spectators, new vaccination sites.

Grace Cottage hosts Cabin Fever Online Auction

| Feb 15, 2021 | Comments 0

Bid on a stay at the 4-star Verandah Resort & Spa in Antigua in the Grace Cottage Cabin Fever Online Auction

Too much time stuck at home? Ready to dream for the future?

Grace Cottage’s Annual Cabin Fever Online Auction, held now through Feb. 24, offers a chance to bid on Caribbean trips, an African safari, local foods, outings to local restaurants and inns, fun outdoor venues, arts & crafts and more.

Included are an array of gifts certificates for hair salons, groceries, auto services, coffee, and other items. Or choose to be famous: bid to have a character named after you in Archer Mayor’s next book.

There’s something for every taste and budget, including treasures you can’t buy anywhere else, ranging in value from $20 to priceless.

Generous local businesses and individuals donate this awesome array of items. All proceeds benefit the Grace Cottage Patient Care Fund.

To view items and bid, click here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community & Arts in BriefCommunity and Arts Life

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.