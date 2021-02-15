Grace Cottage hosts Cabin Fever Online Auction
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 15, 2021 | Comments 0
Grace Cottage’s Annual Cabin Fever Online Auction, held now through Feb. 24, offers a chance to bid on Caribbean trips, an African safari, local foods, outings to local restaurants and inns, fun outdoor venues, arts & crafts and more.
Included are an array of gifts certificates for hair salons, groceries, auto services, coffee, and other items. Or choose to be famous: bid to have a character named after you in Archer Mayor’s next book.
There’s something for every taste and budget, including treasures you can’t buy anywhere else, ranging in value from $20 to priceless.
Generous local businesses and individuals donate this awesome array of items. All proceeds benefit the Grace Cottage Patient Care Fund.
