Londonderry community to set action priorities on Feb. 25

A

ll members of the Londonderry community are invited to participate in the second phase of the One Londonderry process to set direction for the future of the town.

The meeting, to be held virtually (on Zoom via computer, tablet, or phone) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday Feb. 25, will follow up on the initial session held on Feb. 3, which drew over 120 community members.

During the forums on Feb. 3, residents met in engaging community focus groups to share their thoughts on topics of relevance in Londonderry including: Housing & Transportation; Economic Development, Jobs & Village Centers; Youth & Families; and Recreation, Health & Wellness. A visiting team of representatives from state, federal, private, non-profit and philanthropic agencies heard their ideas, and will act as resources as the town moves forward on priorities that emerge through this process. Notes and recordings from the sessions as well as survey input can be found at by clicking here.

At the Feb. 25 meeting, residents will review the ideas shared and VCRD will facilitate a discussion where members of the community will advocate for causes of particular interest, and finally vote for issues they want to move forward in the coming year. The issues that are selected will become the focus of task forces in the future. On March 16, VCRD will host a final, action planning meeting with a resource team of state, federal, and non-profit leaders to help the new task forces build action plans and resource connections to advance the priority projects.

All residents, whether they participated in the first session or not, are encouraged to join on Feb. 25 to vote for issues that will become the focus of working groups in the coming year. Mark your calendars and come play an active role in shaping your town’s future.

For more information, contact Jenna at jenna@vtrural.org or, for more information on the process click here.