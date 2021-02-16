Wednesday, Feb 10: Chester board affirms support of greenhouse, delays cannabis vote.  
TRSU board talks strategic planning, principal searches.
Slower rise in Covid-19 cases for s. Vt. towns
Weekly Covid Update: Youth sports to restart without spectators, new vaccination sites.

Chester parish sells ‘Bernie Mittens’ Feb. 19-21

| Feb 16, 2021 | Comments 0

Melody Reed sewing Bernie Mittens in the parish basement, left, and a sample of the colorful mittens for sale this coming weekend.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 19-21, the First Universalist Parish of Chester, 211 North St. (Route 103) in Chester, will sell “Bernie Mittens” made by parish members as a fund-raiser for the church.

The sale will take place at the church at from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Please wear a mask, and parking is available.

The multi-colored, multi-patterned mittens are sewn from re-purposed wool sweaters and jackets in the style of the mittens that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders wore at the presidential inauguration. The price is $45.

The mittens have been sewn from scraps of (usually) wool sweaters and coats picked up at thrift stores, lined with fleece that comes mostly from blankets, assembled into multi-colored and multi-patterned, very, very warm mittens.

Several parish members have been sewing these mittens ever since parishioner Liz MacCadie called church board chair Melody Reed excited about the idea of making and selling the mittens: “But we’ve gotta act fast,” MacCadie said. “This is a craze.”

So Reed, along with parishioners Wendy Schwarz and Barbara Windham, watched some YouTube videos, found some material, put on their masks and got to work in the church basement.

They’ve already made several dozen mittens and plan to keep on felting and cutting and sewing until the weekend of the sale.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.