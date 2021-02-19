Wednesday, Feb 17: A Second Look: What actually happened at Springfield Hospital?  
Chester Planning Commission special meeting agenda for Feb. 22, 2021

| Feb 19, 2021 | Comments 0

The Chester Planning Commission will hold a special meeting via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Monday February 22, 2021.

To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359

To attend by phone dial (646) 558 8656 and use meeting id: 885 1664 9788

Below is the commission’s agenda:

  1. Citizens Comments
  2. Discuss the presentation Peter Hudkins made to the select board at its Wednesday February, 17th meeting.
