Chester Planning Commission special meeting agenda for Feb. 22, 2021
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 19, 2021
The Chester Planning Commission will hold a special meeting via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Monday February 22, 2021.
To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359
To attend by phone dial (646) 558 8656 and use meeting id: 885 1664 9788
Below is the commission’s agenda:
- Citizens Comments
- Discuss the presentation Peter Hudkins made to the select board at its Wednesday February, 17th meeting.
