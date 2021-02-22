Margaret Elizabeth Cheshire, 78, of Winhall

WINHALL

Margaret Elizabeth Cheshire, aged 78, passed away at home in Vermont on Feb. 17, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with colon cancer.

She was born June 10, 1943 in Huntington, N.Y., to Charles and Charlotte Quinn. Peggie was the third of five children: Joe (Liz), Helen (predeceased 2008), Jamie (Louise) and Paul (Joan).

After her mother Charlotte passed away, Peggie and her siblings went to live with — and were raised by — their loving grandparents Dexter and Carrie Seymour. She shared many fond memories of her childhood at Seymour’s Boatyard in Northport, N.Y.

In 1959, Peggie married Charles Cheshire II and they started a family. Peggie was a loving mother to Polly Adikes, Cheri Corazzini, Laura and Dean Gianotti, and Chuck Cheshire (predeceased 2015).

She loved her grandchildren Dean, Hannah, Cole, Ruthie, Anthony (Julie), Melissa (Ed), Danielle (Tim), Gina (Justin), Jessica (Mike), Quinn and Evan, and great grandchildren Timmy, Charlee, Kaylin, Aubrey, Ella, Everett, Jaxson, Matthew and Brayden. She had many nieces and nephews and held a special place in her heart for Dawn Jackson and Robin Correia-Crisci.

Peggie lived life with a fierceness and strength that lifted those around her. She found humor and light through the most trying of times and was a natural caregiver to many friends and family members throughout the years. She has left her mark on all she touched and will be missed dearly.

In lieu of flowers, Margaret’s family ask that you consider donating to one of the following charities that were close to her heart: Winhall Stratton Community Food Shelf or Guatemala Service Projects. To send the family personal condolences please click here.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center.