To the editor: Hoser would bring unique abilities to Chester Select Board

Having personally been in need of emergency services in the last few years, I’ve been fortunate to have had the very competent services of physician assistant Will Hoser on a number of occasions. I received not just effective medical care from him, but also the comfort and reassurance of his caring manner. The warmth and confidence he radiates is healing in itself.

It was only recently that I learned of Will’s many other attributes and accomplishments, which, when catalogued reveal a man who is exceptionally active in public service leadership and professional education. He’s served on the Vermont Board of Medical Practice for the past 12 years, serving as vice chair for four years and as chair for five years. Currently he serves on the governance commission for the American Academy of Physician Assistants as president and continuing medical education committee with the Physician Assistant Academy of Vermont.

Will has been serving in the medical field for 25 years at Springfield Hospital Emergency Department. Currently you will find him at the urgent care centers in Springfield, Ludlow and Charlestown, N.H. He’s also part of a Covid-19 work group with the Springfield Medical Care Systems. He will bring valuable knowledge of medical regulations and practices to the Select Board for any decisions regarding public safety.

A few years back, I had the unique experience of consulting with him twice in as many days in two different places, which left me wondering, “Is there more than one Will Hoser – who manages to be in the same role, but in different places almost simultaneously? The reasoned answer, of course, was, “no.” He’s not a magician, he’s just a very competent, experienced, actively involved professional who is versatile and committed to his work — and happens to be employed in the emergency departments of both Springfield Hospital and DHMC.

There is, after all, only one Will Hoser, physician assistant — a very accomplished professional who wears many hats. We hope he’ll be adding another hat very soon – Chester Select Board member.

Fellow citizens of Chester please join me in voting for Will Hoser on (or before) March 2 for a one-year term for the Select Board. He has a lot to offer Chester.

Sincerely,

David Lord, Ph.D.

Chester

