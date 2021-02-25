Wednesday, Feb 24: Chester Planning Commission ousts its chair.  
GMUSD board plans retreat, principal search continues.
A Second Look: What actually happened at Springfield Hospital.
Meet the Candidates: Three vie for two 1-year seats on Chester Select Board.
Meet the Candidates: Three seek 3-year seat on Chester Select Board.
Weekly Covid Update: Travel restrictions loosened for those vaccinated.

Chester Planning Comm. agenda for March 1

| Feb 25, 2021 | Comments 0

The Chester Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting via Zoom at 5 p.m. on Monday March 1. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359.

Below is its agenda.

1. Citizen comments
2. Discuss letter to Select Board about Peter Hudkins presentation at the February 17, 2021 Select Board meeting.
3. Discuss agenda and set date for next meeting.
4. Review meeting minutes from February 15, 2021.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: ChesterChester Planning CommissionLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.