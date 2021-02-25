Chester Planning Comm. agenda for March 1
The Chester Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting via Zoom at 5 p.m. on Monday March 1. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359.
Below is its agenda.
1. Citizen comments
2. Discuss letter to Select Board about Peter Hudkins presentation at the February 17, 2021 Select Board meeting.
3. Discuss agenda and set date for next meeting.
4. Review meeting minutes from February 15, 2021.
