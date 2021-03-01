Chester Chatter: Kindness abounds in our community

by Ruthie Douglas

©2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

H

ere I go again. Do you realize how lucky we are to be living here?

I am now very familiar with the emergency room, hospital and rehab facilities nearby. Working in these facilities are the staffs. Those folks are some sweet people. The kindness they show their patients each day is outstanding.

Have you noticed the kindness that comes from the folks working at the grocery stores, from the high school bags boys and girls to the cashiers to those doing the shelf stocking? I have noticed so much kindness in so many places recently. My hope is that we can keep it going in these troubled times.

Let’s also hope that our young people will be back to school soon.

Scene and heard

T

heenjoyed lunch at the Fullerton Inn last week.

It’s time for you folks to take down your Christmas wreaths and other decorations because St. Patrick’s Day is coming on March 17.

I will surely miss Town Meeting Day in person on Monday night. It was a chance to express our concerns and to vote on various items in public. Chester will be holding a public information meeting instead over Zoom. To find out how your community will be managing the situations click here.

Happy birthday to my great-granddaughter Willow.

I find myself wondering if life will get back to normal again, then also asking myself what normal is!