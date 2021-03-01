Chester Select Board agenda for March 3

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting in person at Town Hall and via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Wednesday March 3, 2021. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129 In person attendance is limited, so please consider whether your physical attendance is needed or if you can participate via zoom.

Below is its agenda

1. Board Re-organization

2. Approve Minutes from the February 17, 2021 Selectboard Meeting

3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

4. Old Business

5. Yosemite Fire House update & proposal for next steps

6. Liquor License Approvals

First Class: Second Class:

Heritage Deli & Bakery Jiffy Mart

MacLaomainn’s, LLC Sandri

American Legion Post #67

Third Class: Outside Consumption:

American Legion Post #67 American Legion Post #67

MacLaomainn’s, LLC MacLaomainn’s, LLC

Heritage Deli & Bakery

7. Entertainment Permit

American Legion Post #67

MacLaomainn’s, LLC

8. New Business/Next Agenda

9. Executive Session: Interview for Planning Commission & DRB positions

7:00 Cathy Hasbrouck

7:20 Gary Coger

7:40 Steve Mancuso

8:00 Larry Semones

10. Executive Session: Town Manager Review

11. Adjourn