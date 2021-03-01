Chester Select Board agenda for March 3
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 01, 2021 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting in person at Town Hall and via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Wednesday March 3, 2021. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129 In person attendance is limited, so please consider whether your physical attendance is needed or if you can participate via zoom.
Below is its agenda
1. Board Re-organization
2. Approve Minutes from the February 17, 2021 Selectboard Meeting
3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
4. Old Business
5. Yosemite Fire House update & proposal for next steps
6. Liquor License Approvals
First Class: Second Class:
Heritage Deli & Bakery Jiffy Mart
MacLaomainn’s, LLC Sandri
American Legion Post #67
Third Class: Outside Consumption:
American Legion Post #67 American Legion Post #67
MacLaomainn’s, LLC MacLaomainn’s, LLC
Heritage Deli & Bakery
7. Entertainment Permit
American Legion Post #67
MacLaomainn’s, LLC
8. New Business/Next Agenda
9. Executive Session: Interview for Planning Commission & DRB positions
7:00 Cathy Hasbrouck
7:20 Gary Coger
7:40 Steve Mancuso
8:00 Larry Semones
10. Executive Session: Town Manager Review
11. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.