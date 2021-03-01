Emily D. Lapp, 81, formerly of Chester

RUTLAND

Emily D. Lapp, 81, died Feb. 26, 2021, at The Meadows in Rutland. She was born in 1939 in Souderton, Penn., and lived for many years in Chester, Vt., before moving to Rutland.

She was a voracious reader, who took many long walks, had a green thumb and loved her flower gardens, enjoyed cross-stitch and puzzles, and volunteered with a number of causes she believed in. She was deeply grateful for the care she received from The Meadows and the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region.

Mrs. Lapp was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin W. Lapp. She is survived by her three sons and their spouses, Eric Lapp, of Rutland; Daryl Lapp and Cathryn (KC) Kato, of Wellesley, Mass.; and Philip and Michele Lapp, of Ira, Vt.

She also is survived by four grandchildren: Megan Lapp and her husband Jonathan Argent; Kate Lapp; Rachel Lapp; and Caroline Lapp. She is also survived by siblings Arlin Shisler, Harold Shisler and Ruth Bunton.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, Vt. 05701, or by clicking here. You may also donate to another preferred charity. Arrangements are with Tossing Funeral Home of Rutland. There will be a private burial at a future date.