TRSU board agenda for March 4

The board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 4. To access the meeting through Zoom, click here or call 646-876-9923. It is also scheduled to be held in person at the Ludlow Elementary School Professional Development Room, 45 Main St.  Below is its agenda.

I. Call to Order

II. Approval of Agenda:

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. February 4, 2021, Regular Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
VIII. OLD BUSINESS:

IX. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Electronic Signature policy (first read)

X. Public Comments

XI. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda
A. April 1, 2021, via Zoom and Professional Development Room at Ludlow Elementary

XII. Adjournment

