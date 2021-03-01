TRSU board agenda for March 4
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 01, 2021 | Comments 0
The board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 4. To access the meeting through Zoom, click here or call 646-876-9923. It is also scheduled to be held in person at the Ludlow Elementary School Professional Development Room, 45 Main St. Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order
II. Approval of Agenda:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. February 4, 2021, Regular Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
Click here for Financial Link
VIII. OLD BUSINESS:
IX. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Electronic Signature policy (first read)
X. Public Comments
XI. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda
A. April 1, 2021, via Zoom and Professional Development Room at Ludlow Elementary
XII. Adjournment
Filed Under: Education News • Two Rivers Supervisory Union agenda
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.