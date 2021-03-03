College News

Two area students have been named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn. They are: Two area students have been named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn. They are:

Adam Culver of Grafton and

Benjamin Haseltine of Chester

Gettysburg College of Gettysburg Penn., had named Abigail Dryden of Londonderry has to its Dean’s Honor list for outstanding academic achievement in the fall 2020 semester. Students with a quality point average of 3.60 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) for a semester’s work are placed on the Dean’s Honor List.