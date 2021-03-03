Wednesday, March 3: Chester candidate to request recount in close race, other local results.  
Derry residents set priorities: revitalized villages, more affordable housing and a community center.
Photo Gallery: Rockingham vets moves to Chester.
Young artist brings the inside out while challenging norms.
Weekly Covid Update: Vaxx signups started Monday for those 65 and over.

College News

| Mar 03, 2021 | Comments 0

Two area students have been named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn.  They are:

Adam Culver of Grafton and
Benjamin Haseltine of Chester

Gettysburg College of Gettysburg Penn., had named Abigail Dryden of Londonderry  has to its Dean’s Honor list for outstanding academic achievement in the fall 2020 semester. Students with a quality point average of 3.60 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) for a semester’s work are placed on the Dean’s Honor List.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Education News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.