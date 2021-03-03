Photo Gallery: Rockingham vets moves to Chester.

By Shawn Cunningham

he transformation from pizza house to modern animal hospital is complete, and this past weekend the folks at the Rockingham Veterinary Clinic on Lower Bartonsville Road made their move to Main Street in Chester.

With movers still ferrying furniture, a hydraulic exam table for lifting heavy dogs, a washer and dryer and other equipment, Dr. Jerilyn Jacobs took a few minutes to give The Telegraph a tour. She and her staff had a couple of busy days of unpacking and setting up ahead of them to get ready for opening on Wednesday, March 3.

Dr. Jacobs had intended to have an open house last spring when she and her partners took over the practice from Dr. Brandi Smith, but the pandemic got in the way. On Sunday, Jacobs said she looks forward to the day when the clinic can have that open house.