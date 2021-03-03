Photo Gallery: Rockingham Vets moves to Chester
Shawn Cunningham | Mar 03, 2021
By Shawn Cunningham
With movers still ferrying furniture, a hydraulic exam table for lifting heavy dogs, a washer and dryer and other equipment, Dr. Jerilyn Jacobs took a few minutes to give The Telegraph a tour. She and her staff had a couple of busy days of unpacking and setting up ahead of them to get ready for opening on Wednesday, March 3.
Dr. Jacobs had intended to have an open house last spring when she and her partners took over the practice from Dr. Brandi Smith, but the pandemic got in the way. On Sunday, Jacobs said she looks forward to the day when the clinic can have that open house.
