Springfield Rotary aiding vaccine clinics, masking efforts
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 03, 2021 | Comments 2
Rotarians are serving as parking staff and greeters for the vaccine clinic operated by Springfield Hospital at the Adult Day facility on River Street. Jim Fog, the club’s president-elect, says that members will keep assisting the clinic as operations expand in the coming weeks. “We will make sure that we have people here to help with whatever the clinic needs, so they can focus on the important work of vaccinations,” Fog said.
Recently Rotarian Jeff Mobus facilitated the distribution of 20,000 masks to area organizations including the Springfield Family Center, Springfield Medical Care Systems, HCRS, the Springfield School District and the Town of Springfield. This was part of Rotary District 7870’s “Million Mask Challenge Tour,” to benefit residents of southern Vermont and New Hampshire.
Springfield Rotary Club President Jerry Farnum said that these and other efforts to come reflect of Rotary’s commitment to the community.
For more information about the Springfield Rotary Club, go to its Facebook page or contact the Rotary Club at P.O. Box 808, Springfield VT 05156.
The team members that comprise the Covid Vaccination Clinic operations out of the Adult Day Care Center can’t thank the Rotary enough for all they have done, and continue to do to keep the vaccine recipients safe as they enter/exit the building. The traffic going to the drive-thru’s out back warrants these safety measures and the Rotarians have been outstanding! Thank you, Jim and crew!!!
It was great to see Amy, Ed & a couple of other cheerful Rotarians out in front of Adult Day on a cold day a few weeks ago when I went for my shot. Thank you!