Andover Select Board agenda for March 8
The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 8 via Zoom. To join via Zoom: https://zoom.us Personal Meeting ID 869 021 5007 and Passcode 146374. You can also call in by dialing: 1 929 436 2866
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the Feb. 22 meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Organization of the Board; B. Annual appointments of the Board; C. Developing an agenda
6. Old Business: A. LBF
7. Highways / Garage: A. Paving bid request; B. Old Gulf Road South – discussion; C. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Correspondence.
9. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 03/22/2021, 6:30 p.m.
