‘Red’ Johnson, formerly of Andover, dies at 83

From Adelaide Johnson: Harold R. “Red” Johnson, the love of my life, passed away at home with his family by his side, on Feb. 28, 2021, after a three-year bout with throat cancer. He had turned 83 on Feb. 6.

Red was born in Windsor, Conn., the youngest son of Hazel and William Johnson. He was predeceased by his brother Bill and sister Norma. He graduated from Windsor High School, enlisted in the Marine Corps, then went off to the University of Connecticut, where we met.

Red was a devoted and loving husband, a loving and caring father to his son, Steven, now a retired colonel in the Army Special Forces, and daughter-in-law, Kym; daughter Julie and son-in-law, Donnie; and his beloved granddaughters, Melinda and Allison. He was also devoted to his many nieces and nephews, Karen, Scott, Chris, Rich, Sandy, Ken and Doug.

He was an avid downhill skier and builder of stonewalls and beautiful gardens. His career included district manager of Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. in Buffalo, N.Y., where we lived in East Aurora and he was a serious Buffalo Bills fan.

He then was a managing director of Marsh McLennan in Washington, D.C. In retirement, we lived in Andover, Vt., where he served as the chairman of the Select Board for 15 years.

There will be a celebration of life service in Windsor, Conn., at a later date. Should you wish to make a donation in Red’s honor please remember the USO or a charity of your choice. Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services will be caring for arrangements. Please visit here to leave a condolence to the family.