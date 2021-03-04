To the editor: For his 80th, Paul Ippolito shares his 80 favorite songs

Wednesday, March 3: Chester candidate to request recount in close race, other local results.  
Mar 04, 2021

For the past 52 years, I’ve had the pleasure and privilege of singing and playing guitar with groups of all ages from young children to senior citizens in Chester, Springfield, Ludlow and surrounding communities.

In March I will be 80 years young, so I put together a list of my 80 favorite songs which I’d like to share.

I’ve limited the list to one song per artist. Here they are in alphabetical order, my 80 favorite songs.

Paul Ippolito
Chester

  1. ALL I HAVE TO DO IS DREAM, The Everly Brothers, 1958
  2. ALL IN THE GAME, Tommy Edwards, 1958
  3. ALL I REALLY NEED IS A SONG IN MY HEART, Raffi, 1992
  4. ALWAYS, Ella Fitzgerald, 1958
  5. AMERICAN PIE, Don McLean, 1971
  6. AUTUMN LEAVES, Roger Williams, 1955
  7. A WHITE SPORT COAT (AND A PINK CARNATION), Marty Robbins, 1957
  8. A YOU’RE ADORABLE, Perry Como and the Fontane sisters 1949
  9. BLOWING IN THE WIND, Bob Dylan, 1963
  10. BLUEBERRY HILL, Antoine Fats Domino, 1956
  11. BLUE MOON, The Marcels, 1961
  12. BLUE SKIES, Willie Nelson, 1978
  13. BLUE SUEDE SHOES, Carl Perkins, 1956
  14. CENTERFIELD, John Fogerty, 1985
  15. CHARLIE ON THE MTA, The Kingston Trio, 1959
  16. COME GO WITH ME, The Del Vikings, 1957
  17. COULD I HAVE THIS DANCE, Anne Murray, 1980
  18. DANCING ON DADDY’S SHOES, Leon Redbone, 1995
  19. DIANA, Paul Anka, 1957
  20. DREAM, The Pied Pipers, 1945
  21. DREAM LOVER, Bobby Darin, 1959
  22. EARTH ANGEL, The Penguins, 1955
  23. ELMER’S TUNE, The Andrew Sisters, 1941
  24. EVERYDAY, James Taylor, 1985
  25. ENJOY YOURSELF (IT’S LATER THAN YOU THINK), Guy Lombardo Orchestra, 1945
  26. GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART, The Spaniels, 1955
  27. GRANDMA’S FEATHERBED, John Denver, 1975
  28. HEY GOOD LOOKIN’, Hank Williams, 1951
  29. I BELIEVE IN MUSIC, Mac Davis, 1972
  30. I CAN’T GET YOU OUT OF MY HEART, Al Martino, 1959
  31. I CAN’T GIVE YOU ANYTHING BUT LOVE, Billie Holiday, 1937
  32. I CAN’T STOP LOVING YOU, Ray Charles, 1962
  33. I LEFT MY HEART IN SAN FRANCISCO, Tony Bennett, 1962
  34. I’D LIKE TO TEACH THE WORLD TO SING, The New Seekers, 1972
  35. I LOVE MUD, Rick Charette, 1985
  36. I LOVE YOU FOR SENTIMENTAL REASONS, Nat King Cole, 1952
  37. I ONLY HAVE EYES FOR YOU, The Flamingos, 1959
  38. IN THE MOOD, Glenn Miller Orchestra, 1940
  39. IN THE STILL OF THE NIGHT, The Five Satins, 1956
  40. I’LL SEE YOU IN MY DREAMS, Diana Krall, 2017
  41. I THINK YOU’RE WONDERFUL, Red Grammer, 1990
  42. KING OF THE ROAD, Roger Miller, 1964
  43. LOVE IS A MANY SPLENDORED THING, The Four Aces, 1955
  44. MARGARITAVILLE, Jimmy Buffet, 1977
  45. MARIANNE, Terry Gilkyson and the Easy Riders, 1957
  46. MOMENTS TO REMEMBER, The Four Lads, 1955
  47. MY HAPPINESS, Connie Francis, 1959
  48. MY HERO (from the operetta, The Chocolate Soldier), Anna Moffo and Sergio Franchi, 1963
  49. MY WAY, Frank Sinatra, 1969
  50. OLD CAPE COD, Patti Page, 1957
  51. ON THE SUNNY SIDE OF THE STREET, Frankie Lane, 1946
  52. ONLY YOU, The Platters, 1955
  53. O SOLE MIO (Oh My Sun), Enrico Caruso, 1916
  54. OVER THE RAINBOW, Judy Garland, 1938
  55. PEOPLE, Barbra Streisand, 1964
  56. PUFF THE MAGIC DRAGON, Peter, Paul and Mary, 1963
  57. PUT A LITTLE LOVE IN YOUR HEART, Jackie DeShannon, 1969
  58. ROSE AND A BABY RUTH, George Hamilton IV, 1956
  59. SAVE THE LAST DANCE FOR ME, The Drifters, 1960
  60. SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY, Rosemary Clooney, 2001
  61. SH-BOOM, The Chords, 1954
  62. SINGING IN THE RAIN, Gene Kelly, 1952
  63. STAY, Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs, 1960
  64. TEENAGER IN LOVE, Dion and the Belmonts, 1959
  65. THAT’LL BE THE DAY, Buddy Holly and the Crickets, 1957
  66. TILL THEN, The Hill Toppers, 1954
  67. TILL THERE WAS YOU, The Beatles, 1963
  68. TO EACH HIS OWN, The Ink Spots, 1946
  69. TRY TO REMEMBER, The Brothers Four, 1969
  70. WALK RIGHT IN, The Rooftop Singers, 1963
  71. WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD, Louis Armstrong, 1967
  72. WHERE THE BLUE OF THE NIGHT (MEETS THE GOLD OF THE DAY), Bing Crosby, 1931
  73. WHEN YOU’RE SMILING, Michael Buble, 2018
  74. WHY, Frankie Avalon, 1959
  75. WRAP YOUR TROUBLES IN DREAMS, Doris Day, 2008
  76. YOU BELONG TO ME, The Duprees, 1962
  77. YOU BELONG TO MY HEART, Jerry Vale, 1960
  78. YOU SEND ME, Sam Cooke, 1957
  79. YOUNG AND BEAUTIFUL, Elvis Presley, 1957
  80. YOUNG AT HEART, Jimmy Durante, 1969
