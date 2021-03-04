To the editor: For his 80th, Paul Ippolito shares his 80 favorite songs

For the past 52 years, I’ve had the pleasure and privilege of singing and playing guitar with groups of all ages from young children to senior citizens in Chester, Springfield, Ludlow and surrounding communities.

In March I will be 80 years young, so I put together a list of my 80 favorite songs which I’d like to share.

I’ve limited the list to one song per artist. Here they are in alphabetical order, my 80 favorite songs.

Paul Ippolito

Chester