To the editor: For his 80th, Paul Ippolito shares his 80 favorite songs
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 04, 2021 | Comments 0
For the past 52 years, I’ve had the pleasure and privilege of singing and playing guitar with groups of all ages from young children to senior citizens in Chester, Springfield, Ludlow and surrounding communities.
In March I will be 80 years young, so I put together a list of my 80 favorite songs which I’d like to share.
I’ve limited the list to one song per artist. Here they are in alphabetical order, my 80 favorite songs.
Paul Ippolito
Chester
- ALL I HAVE TO DO IS DREAM, The Everly Brothers, 1958
- ALL IN THE GAME, Tommy Edwards, 1958
- ALL I REALLY NEED IS A SONG IN MY HEART, Raffi, 1992
- ALWAYS, Ella Fitzgerald, 1958
- AMERICAN PIE, Don McLean, 1971
- AUTUMN LEAVES, Roger Williams, 1955
- A WHITE SPORT COAT (AND A PINK CARNATION), Marty Robbins, 1957
- A YOU’RE ADORABLE, Perry Como and the Fontane sisters 1949
- BLOWING IN THE WIND, Bob Dylan, 1963
- BLUEBERRY HILL, Antoine Fats Domino, 1956
- BLUE MOON, The Marcels, 1961
- BLUE SKIES, Willie Nelson, 1978
- BLUE SUEDE SHOES, Carl Perkins, 1956
- CENTERFIELD, John Fogerty, 1985
- CHARLIE ON THE MTA, The Kingston Trio, 1959
- COME GO WITH ME, The Del Vikings, 1957
- COULD I HAVE THIS DANCE, Anne Murray, 1980
- DANCING ON DADDY’S SHOES, Leon Redbone, 1995
- DIANA, Paul Anka, 1957
- DREAM, The Pied Pipers, 1945
- DREAM LOVER, Bobby Darin, 1959
- EARTH ANGEL, The Penguins, 1955
- ELMER’S TUNE, The Andrew Sisters, 1941
- EVERYDAY, James Taylor, 1985
- ENJOY YOURSELF (IT’S LATER THAN YOU THINK), Guy Lombardo Orchestra, 1945
- GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART, The Spaniels, 1955
- GRANDMA’S FEATHERBED, John Denver, 1975
- HEY GOOD LOOKIN’, Hank Williams, 1951
- I BELIEVE IN MUSIC, Mac Davis, 1972
- I CAN’T GET YOU OUT OF MY HEART, Al Martino, 1959
- I CAN’T GIVE YOU ANYTHING BUT LOVE, Billie Holiday, 1937
- I CAN’T STOP LOVING YOU, Ray Charles, 1962
- I LEFT MY HEART IN SAN FRANCISCO, Tony Bennett, 1962
- I’D LIKE TO TEACH THE WORLD TO SING, The New Seekers, 1972
- I LOVE MUD, Rick Charette, 1985
- I LOVE YOU FOR SENTIMENTAL REASONS, Nat King Cole, 1952
- I ONLY HAVE EYES FOR YOU, The Flamingos, 1959
- IN THE MOOD, Glenn Miller Orchestra, 1940
- IN THE STILL OF THE NIGHT, The Five Satins, 1956
- I’LL SEE YOU IN MY DREAMS, Diana Krall, 2017
- I THINK YOU’RE WONDERFUL, Red Grammer, 1990
- KING OF THE ROAD, Roger Miller, 1964
- LOVE IS A MANY SPLENDORED THING, The Four Aces, 1955
- MARGARITAVILLE, Jimmy Buffet, 1977
- MARIANNE, Terry Gilkyson and the Easy Riders, 1957
- MOMENTS TO REMEMBER, The Four Lads, 1955
- MY HAPPINESS, Connie Francis, 1959
- MY HERO (from the operetta, The Chocolate Soldier), Anna Moffo and Sergio Franchi, 1963
- MY WAY, Frank Sinatra, 1969
- OLD CAPE COD, Patti Page, 1957
- ON THE SUNNY SIDE OF THE STREET, Frankie Lane, 1946
- ONLY YOU, The Platters, 1955
- O SOLE MIO (Oh My Sun), Enrico Caruso, 1916
- OVER THE RAINBOW, Judy Garland, 1938
- PEOPLE, Barbra Streisand, 1964
- PUFF THE MAGIC DRAGON, Peter, Paul and Mary, 1963
- PUT A LITTLE LOVE IN YOUR HEART, Jackie DeShannon, 1969
- ROSE AND A BABY RUTH, George Hamilton IV, 1956
- SAVE THE LAST DANCE FOR ME, The Drifters, 1960
- SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY, Rosemary Clooney, 2001
- SH-BOOM, The Chords, 1954
- SINGING IN THE RAIN, Gene Kelly, 1952
- STAY, Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs, 1960
- TEENAGER IN LOVE, Dion and the Belmonts, 1959
- THAT’LL BE THE DAY, Buddy Holly and the Crickets, 1957
- TILL THEN, The Hill Toppers, 1954
- TILL THERE WAS YOU, The Beatles, 1963
- TO EACH HIS OWN, The Ink Spots, 1946
- TRY TO REMEMBER, The Brothers Four, 1969
- WALK RIGHT IN, The Rooftop Singers, 1963
- WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD, Louis Armstrong, 1967
- WHERE THE BLUE OF THE NIGHT (MEETS THE GOLD OF THE DAY), Bing Crosby, 1931
- WHEN YOU’RE SMILING, Michael Buble, 2018
- WHY, Frankie Avalon, 1959
- WRAP YOUR TROUBLES IN DREAMS, Doris Day, 2008
- YOU BELONG TO ME, The Duprees, 1962
- YOU BELONG TO MY HEART, Jerry Vale, 1960
- YOU SEND ME, Sam Cooke, 1957
- YOUNG AND BEAUTIFUL, Elvis Presley, 1957
- YOUNG AT HEART, Jimmy Durante, 1969
Filed Under: Commentary • Letters to the Editor
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.