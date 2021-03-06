Police look for driver who hit dog in Marlboro

© 2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Vermont State Police are looking for a driver who hit a dog on Higley Hill Road in Marlboro and left the scene.

According to a VSP press release, Jeremy Kirk said that his dog was struck by a large white truck with Massachusetts plates on Higley Hill Road. Kirk told state police that the truck continued driving in the direction of Mount Snow or Stratton Mountain.

Police said that the dog sustained non-fatal injuries and was immediately taken to a vet.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.