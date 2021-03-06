Wednesday, March 3: Chester candidate to request recount in close race, other local results.  
Derry residents set priorities: revitalized villages, more affordable housing and a community center.
Photo Gallery: Rockingham vets moves to Chester.
Young artist brings the inside out while challenging norms.
Weekly Covid Update: Vaxx signups started Monday for those 65 and over.

Police look for driver who hit dog in Marlboro

| Mar 06, 2021 | Comments 0

© 2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Vermont State Police are looking for a driver who hit a dog on Higley Hill Road in Marlboro and left the scene.

According to a VSP press release, Jeremy Kirk said that his dog was struck by a large white truck with Massachusetts plates on Higley Hill Road.  Kirk told state police that the truck continued driving in the direction of Mount Snow or  Stratton Mountain.

Police said that the dog sustained non-fatal injuries and was immediately taken to a vet.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Latest News

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.