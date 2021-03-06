Police seek info on Windham snowmobile theft

Wednesday, March 3: Chester candidate to request recount in close race, other local results.  
Mar 06, 2021

Vermont State Police are searching for three people who stole a snowmobile in Windham on Thursday morning.

According to a VSP press release, Tara Barro of Saybrook, Conn., told police that someone had stolen her husband Todd’s snowmobile from their trailer at around 9:30 a.m. on March 4.  The snowmobile is a 2013 orange Skidoo MXZ 800 with registration 4458F.

Surveillance images show three people – two men and one woman – arriving at the house on Glebe Moutain Road in Windham in a gold SUV. One of the men was wearing a black hoodie with an American flag on the back and orange gloves.

Anyone with more information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.

