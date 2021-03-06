Police seek info on Windham snowmobile theft
Press release | Mar 06, 2021 | Comments 0
© 2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC
Vermont State Police are searching for three people who stole a snowmobile in Windham on Thursday morning.
According to a VSP press release, Tara Barro of Saybrook, Conn., told police that someone had stolen her husband Todd’s snowmobile from their trailer at around 9:30 a.m. on March 4. The snowmobile is a 2013 orange Skidoo MXZ 800 with registration 4458F.
Surveillance images show three people – two men and one woman – arriving at the house on Glebe Moutain Road in Windham in a gold SUV. One of the men was wearing a black hoodie with an American flag on the back and orange gloves.
Anyone with more information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.