Police seek info on Windham snowmobile theft

Vermont State Police are searching for thr ee people who stole a snowmobile in Windham on Thursday morning.

According to a VSP press release, Tara Barro of Saybrook, Conn., told police that someone had stolen her husband Todd’s snowmobile from their trailer at around 9:30 a.m. on March 4. The snowmobile is a 2013 orange Skidoo MXZ 800 with registration 4458F.

Surveillance images show three people – two men and one woman – arriving at the house on Glebe Moutain Road in Windham in a gold SUV. One of the men was wearing a black hoodie with an American flag on the back and orange gloves.

Anyone with more information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.