Cavendish (and more) turns out for Jim Hasson’s 95th

he coronavirus pandemic has been tough on an active nonagenarian, keeping him in his rural home. But family, friends and neighbors conspired to give Jim Hasson of Cavendish a 95th birthday to remember with a parade on Sunday.

As Hasson sat in a folding chair on Main Street, dozens of cars and trucks – many decorated for the occasion – and fire engines from Cavendish, Proctorsville and Ludlow streamed past, drivers honking horns and blaring sirens and everyone waving. Most people rolled down their windows and shouted birthday wishes over the din. Hasson waved back, evidently smiling under his mask.

Hasson, who spent 42 years in the Seabees from World War II through the Vietnam War, says he was unaware of the event in his honor until just 30 minutes before the procession began.