Cavendish (and more) turns out for Jim Hasson’s 95th
Shawn Cunningham | Mar 09, 2021 | Comments 0
By Shawn Cunningham
© 2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC
As Hasson sat in a folding chair on Main Street, dozens of cars and trucks – many decorated for the occasion – and fire engines from Cavendish, Proctorsville and Ludlow streamed past, drivers honking horns and blaring sirens and everyone waving. Most people rolled down their windows and shouted birthday wishes over the din. Hasson waved back, evidently smiling under his mask.
Hasson, who spent 42 years in the Seabees from World War II through the Vietnam War, says he was unaware of the event in his honor until just 30 minutes before the procession began.
Filed Under: Celebrations • Community and Arts Life • People
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.