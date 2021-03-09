Kenneth ‘Skip’ Forbes Sr., 86, of Andover

Kenneth H. “Skip” Forbes Sr., 86, of Andover, passed away at the Jack Byrnes Center in Lebanon, N.H., on March 2, 2021. He was born Aug. 17, 1934 at home in Andover, the son of Charles and Alice Forbes of Andover.

He took great pride in the work he did as the Town of Andover Road Commissioner for 25 years, and his many years as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator.

Skip was preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris Forbes, his parents Charles and Alice Forbes, brothers Francis and LeWayne Forbes and sisters Estelle Bentley and Thelma Holden, daughter Karen Forbes and stepdaughter Jodi Adams.

He is survived by his five children: Keven Forbes; Jaynie Carleton; Kenneth Forbes Jr.; Kimberly Fox and Robin Thomaston. He is also survived by four stepchildren: Donna Merrow; Ruthie Adams; Anne Finegan and Gary Adams, and by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Skip had a love for life, his family and community. He was a member of the Andover Mountaineer Snow Riders Club and loved the work he did along side his son Keven on the snowmobile trails in the area. He had a great mechanical ability.

He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing, motorcycling, snowmobiling, camping and mowing his grass.

What made him the happiest was dancing with his wife Doris, listening to country and western music, playing music with the “Andover Boys” and spending time with his children.

Dad was very social. He loved talking with people, and would tell you a good story if you wanted to listen. He was a good friend, who would drop anything to help anyone. Most of all, Skip was an amazing father who was the example that his children live their lives by today.

Services will be announced and held at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.