VeggieVanGo comes to Townshend March 10

The next VeggieVanGo free food event, hosted by Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital of Townshend and organized by the Vermont Foodbank, will be held on Wednesday, March 10.

This VeggieVanGo event takes place on the second Wednesday of the month, from noon to 1 p.m., in front of Leland & Gray Union Middle High School, 2042 VT-30 in Townshend. Enter the the school drive via Peaked Mountain Road.

The program’s goal is to help people obtain fresh fruits and vegetables to sustain a healthy lifestyle. All are welcome and no proof of eligibility is required. For more information call 802-365-9109.