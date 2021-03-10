Wednesday, March 10: Chester recount: numbers change, result remains.  
College News

Mar 10, 2021

The following student has been named to the President’s Honors List for fall 2020 at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn.

The President’s Honors List is made up of a select group of students who earned a grade point average of 3.75 or higher in the semester. This is the GPA that must be sustained over a full undergraduate career to qualify for a degree summa cum laude.

  • Adam Culver of Grafton

The following students have been selected for inclusion on St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List for their academic achievements during the fall 2020 semester. St. Lawrence University is located in Canton, N.Y.

  • Olivia Bernier of Andover, who attended Green Mountain Union High School. Bernier is a member of St. Lawrence’s Class of 2024.
  • Samuel Cowles of South Londonderry, who attended Burr and Burton Academy. Cowles is a member of the Class of 2022   majoring in environmental studies.
  • Hanako Kusumi  of South Londonderry, who attended the Stratton Mountain School. Kusumi is a member of the Class of 2023.
