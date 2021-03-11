Chester Planning Commission agenda for March 15

The Chester Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting in-person and via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Monday March 15. The meeting will be held on the second floor of Town Hall, 556 Elm Street. To join via zoom, click https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359

Below is its agenda:

1. Citizen comments

2. Review responses to issues listed on front page of Version 3.4 of proposed bylaws.

3. Discuss various provisions of the proposed bylaws including:

a. Requirement for locating utilities underground

b. Requirement for Erosion Prevention Sediment Control Plan

c. Requirement for site visits

d. Non-conforming lots language

4. Discuss a press release prepared by Tim Roper about proposed rural districts

5. Discuss agenda and set date for next meeting.

Packet Materials

Memo from Naomi Johnson addressing the issues remaining from the first round of edits to version 3.4 of the bylaws

Memo from Naomi Johnson addressing issues 3a – d above.

Material from 2 variance applications

Maps from July 2019.

Have on hand:

Proposed Press Release from Tim Roper

Version 3.4 of the bylaws