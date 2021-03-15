Weston board to poll homeowners on flashing speed signs

By Cherise Madigan

©2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

he Weston Select Board decided at its Tuesday, March 9 meeting that it will be polling nearby homeowners concerning a prospective plan to place radar speed signs on either end of Route 100 entering downtown Weston, wherenear — or into — the town Green have prompted discussion.

Road Foreman Almon Crandall said that similar signs are used in Chester and Manchester, and a permit would be needed from the Vermont Department of Transportation. A single solar-powered sign costs $3,199, Crandall estimated. Board’s Vice Chair Jim Linville then estimated that the total cost for two would be about $10,000.

Flashing signs have been discussed by the board in recent meetings, with some hesitation due to past complaints about such signs. Linville said he felt more confident about the speed signs than other options because they are “unobtrusive and smallish” and won’t be activated when cars aren’t there.

“We’ve been hearing about this for years and years, seems like an elegant solution that won’t disturb a lot of neighbors,” he said.

Select Board Chair Denis Benson encouraged the board to poll adjacent homeowners and to also check Weston’s zoning regulations to make sure the signs will be permissible.

“I myself hate those flashing lights and I think they disrespect the countryside of Vermont,” Benson said.

“I’d take safety over the bucolic scenery,” said board member Bruce Downer. “I would rather address the safety now than go to someone’s funeral.”

The board also revisited discussion of a culvert replacement on Trout Club Road, finalizing the bidding process for contracting services. A handful of contractors have already expressed interest according to Crandall, and all bids must be submitted by 2 p.m. Friday, March 26. The board decided to hold a special board meeting for 2:15 that day to open the bids and choose a contractor.

Members unanimously passed a motion to add an article to Weston’s Town Meeting warning requesting that the Wilder Memorial Library expand its board of trustees to as many as 15 members, from the current seven. Weston resident Marisa Bolognese was also unanimously appointed to the town Conservation Commission.

At their next meeting, on Tuesday, March 23, the board will issue a final decision about whether to hold Town Meeting remotely or in-person, with a prospective date of Tuesday, May 25.