Andover Select Board agenda for March 22

| Mar 16, 2021 | Comments 0

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 22 via Zoom. To join: https://zoom.us Personal Meeting ID 869 021 5007 Passcode 146374. Or call in: 1 929 436 2866 US (New York)

Below is its agenda:

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the March 8th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:
A. Town Fire Warden; B. Drafting ATV ordinance

6. Old Business: A. LBF – any updates; B. Old Gulf Road South – declassify or discontinue? & next steps; C. PTO Blower

7. Highways / Garage: A. Paving bid request – voting whether to accept as written; B. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Correspondence.

9. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 04/12/2021, 6:30 p.m.

