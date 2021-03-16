Chester Development Review Board agenda for March 22

The Chester Development Review Board will hold its regular meeting in person at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom after conducting two site visits on Monday March 22, 2021. The first site visit will take place at 4:30 p.m. at 847 Farrar Road and the second will be at 5:15 p.m. at 74 Cobleigh Street. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. To join the meeting via Zoom go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88516649788.

Below is its agenda:

1. Reorganizational Meeting

2. Review draft minutes from the February 8, 2021 meeting

3. Citizen’s comments

4. 847 Farrar Road Variance Request

5. 74 Cobleigh Street Variance Request

6. Deliberative session to review previous or current matters