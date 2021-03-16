Chester Select Board agenda for March 17

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting in person at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Wednesday March 17, 2021. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129 In person attendance is limited, so please consider whether your physical attendance is needed or if you can participate via zoom.

Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the March 3, 2021 select board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Peoples Bank; Update on Investment Accounts

5. Route 103 Bridge Project – Palmer, Jewett and Thompson; Presentation from Engineers

6. Coin Drop; American Legion

7. Paper of Record

8. Annual Appointments

9. Liquor Licenses and Entertainment Permit; Fullerton Inn

10. New Business/Next Agenda

11. Executive Session: Review interviews for Planning Commission and DRB positions

12. Planning Commission & Development Review Board Appointments

13. Executive Session: Town Manager Review

14. Adjourn