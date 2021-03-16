GMUSD board agenda for March 18

The Board of Directors of the Green Mountain Unified School District will hold its regular meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Thursday March 18. To join the meeting, go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/87924956235

Below is its agenda

I. CALL TO ORDER:

A. Roll call

II. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. February 18, 2021, Regular Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. STUDENT REPORTS:

VI. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Board Reorganization:

1. Elections:

a) Board Chair

b) Board Vice Chair

c) Board Clerk

d) Adopt Code of Ethics Agreement

2. Board Meeting and Rules

a) Set Meeting Date, Time, and Venue

b) Adoption of Roberts Rules of Order for small Boards

3. Board Appointments

a) Appoint Warrant Signers

b) Appoint Recording Secretary

4. Appoint Board Representatives

a) TRSU Board

b) TRSU Board Alternate

c) RVTC Board

d) Bargaining Council – Support Staff

e) Bargaining Council – Teacher

5. Committee Assignments

a) Populate Committees/Assignments

6. Financial

a) Bank Selection(s)

7. Newspaper of Record

B. Electronic Signature Police (first read)

VII. OLD BUSINESS:

A. GMUHS Principal Search

B. Planning for Board Retreat

VIII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:

A. Superintendent Report

B. Principal Report

IX. FINANCIAL UPDATE:( View Financial Report)

X. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS:

XI. COMMITTEE REPORTS:

A. RVTC

XII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE I VSA §313(a)(3)

A. Discussion of appointment and evaluation of personnel under the provisions of Title 1, VSA Section

§313(a)(3)

XIV. NEXT MEETING DATE:

A. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: April 15, 2021, 6:00pm via Zoom

XV. ADJOURNMENT