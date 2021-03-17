Photo Gallery: A look inside Chester’s new Public Safety Building

By Shawn Cunningham

or everyone who drives by the new Public Safety Building and wonders what it’s looking like inside, The Telegraph took a tour with Town Manager Julie Hance on Tuesday, March 16 and shot some photos. According to Hance, the building is expected to be finished by June 15. Police, fire and ambulance departments will then move in after which there will be a ribbon cutting and an open house. Click any photo to launch the gallery.