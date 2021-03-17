Photo Gallery: A look inside Chester’s new Public Safety Building
Shawn Cunningham | Mar 17, 2021 | Comments 2
By Shawn Cunningham
This is really beginning to shape up. It was nice to see pictures of the inside, thoughtful of you to do this. It looks really spacious, this has been needed for quite some time.
Can’t wait for the open house in June!
Great to see the progress. May it serve the town well !