Photo Gallery: A look inside Chester’s new Public Safety Building

| Mar 17, 2021 | Comments 2

By Shawn Cunningham
© 2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

For everyone who drives by the new Public Safety Building and wonders what it’s looking like inside, The Telegraph took a tour with Town Manager Julie Hance on Tuesday, March 16 and shot some photos. According to Hance, the building is expected to be finished by June 15.  Police, fire and ambulance departments will then move in after which there will be a ribbon cutting and an open house. Click any photo to launch the gallery.

 

  1. Joan Wacker says:
    March 17, 2021 at 10:01 am

    This is really beginning to shape up. It was nice to see pictures of the inside, thoughtful of you to do this. It looks really spacious, this has been needed for quite some time.
    Can’t wait for the open house in June!

  2. JT says:
    March 17, 2021 at 8:37 am

    Great to see the progress. May it serve the town well !

