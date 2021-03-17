Terrigenous earns Society of Landscape Architects award for Chester tree plan

The Vermont Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects has awarded Terrigenous Landscape Architecture of Chester a 2020 Planning and Analysis Award for its Chester Village Canopy Management Plan. To view the 16-page plan, click here.

According to Scott Wunderle, owner and architect of Terrigenous, the project began with a committee of volunteers surveying all existing trees within the village, identifying those that needed to be pruned, those that needed to be removed and areas that could take new trees.

Committee members included Lillian Willis, Nancy Chute, Gary King and then-Executive Assistant Julie Hance, who is now town manager. The Southern Windsor Regional Planning Commission provided maps and Hugh Henry, a local architectural historian, shared photos.

In a statement, the company said, “By prioritizing this data in terms of which areas needed the most help, we were able to efficiently communicate the scope and urgency of the work to the town. This model could be used to improve other aspects of the town, as well as the streetscapes of other villages in the area.”

Said Wunderle in an email to The Telegraph, “It’s always nice to receive professional recognition for our work, especially when that work helped to improve the community we’re a part of. The real value of this work was in making Chester a greener, more enjoyable place to live in.”