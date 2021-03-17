Winter goods sale at Family Center; deadline nears for Townscape plant purchase

Family Center Thrift Shop holding winter merchandise sale

t is time for theto clear winter merchandise and get ready for spring. That means it is bag sale time.

For four days on two consecutive weekends, March 19-20 and March 26-27, all clothing and accessories will be on sale. Fill a 13-gallon tall kitchen bag for $5. This is a great deal for our customers and at the same time helps the Family Center. Proceeds from the sale will support our financial assistance program and our food shelf.

Our Thrift Shop, located at 908 VT Route 103 south, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Shop all four days, as we will be filling the racks every hour.

Family Center volunteers have been very busy over the winter. The Thrift Shop remained open two days a week and is thriving. The Food Shelf continues to provide supplemental nutritious food for recipients in a safe, drive-up arrangement.

Thanks to the Dyakcraft raffle fundraiser, the new generator is scheduled to be installed this month. Additionally, donations and grants have allowed us to purchase and install two air purifiers in the Family Center building. These units, in addition to the Covid-19 safety protocols, have contributed to keeping Family Center shoppers and volunteers safe.

For more information, call 802-875-3236.

Deadline nears to purchase Chester Townscape plants

he deadline for ordering offerings from Chester Townscape’s annual Tree and Shrub Sale is Monday March 29. Each year Chester Townscape selects good-size, proven trees and shrubs and offers them to the public at below regular retail prices. Profits from this fundraiser support its community beautification projects.

The five 2021 specimens are a Korean Dogwood tree and four shrubs: compact Red Osier Dogwood ‘Artic Fire,’ Dwarf Sweet Pepperbush ‘Hummingbird,’ Azalea ‘Ribbon Candy,’ and Doublefile Viburum ‘Summer Snowflake.’ All specimens are hardy and low maintenance, sport colorful blossoms, and offer multi-season interest. Most are native, and all appeal to pollinators and/or birds.

Buyers do not have to be Chester residents, but they do have to preorder and pay before March 29 and then pick up the plants, likely in the first week of May, from Sunshine Acres Nursery on Route 11 in Chester. For an informative and colorful order form that gives details about the plants, their prices, and where to send the check and order, click here to download the form. For more information or an order form, please contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.