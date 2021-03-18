Brooke Goodwin, 23, of Chester

Brooke T. Goodwin, 23, passed unexpectedly on March 14, 2021 at her home in Chester. She was born March 12, 1998 in Springfield, the daughter of Deborah J. Walker and Leo R. Goodwin. She attended Green Mountain Union High School and graduated from Springfield High School with the Class of 2016.

Brooke was employed by Precision Valley Communications in North Springfield, working in Quality Control and CAD Services.

She was a loving, kind, caring and generous friend. She loved all animals, especially her dog Blu. She was passionate about photography and loved adventure, road trips and spending time with friends and family. She enjoyed investigating the supernatural and believed in fairies.

She is survived by her mother Deborah Walker of Chester, father Leo Goodwin, sisters Kathrine Goodwin of Watertown, N.Y., and Molly Goodwin, Addie Veysey, and Quinn Veysey all of Chester, and brother Colt Patoine of Chester. She is also survived by grandmothers Elizabeth Walker and Faith Goodwin, both of Baltimore, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was predeceased by her grandmother Linda Laitinen and grandfathers Ronald K. Walker and Russell Goodwin.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday evening March 26, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on on Saturday March 27, 2021 at the Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer St. in Springfield. Due to Covid-19 restrictions Davis Memorial Chapel is at 50 percent capacity and face coverings are required.



Burial will be at a later date in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Chester.

Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA, P.O. Box 8682, New York, N.Y. 10001 or by clicking here.