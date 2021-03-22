TRSU hosts ‘meet the Green Mountain principal candidates night’

A

n open forum meeting on Zoom will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30 to allow parents, staff and members of the public to meet the finalists for the position of principal of Green Mountain Union High School.

You will be able to meet with each of the finalists and ask questions. Or, if you prefer, you may share questions with the Two Rivers Supervisory Union in advance by emailing Kelly English at kelly.english@trsu.org.

At the conclusion of the forum, you will have an opportunity to share feedback with members of the screening committee and the school board.

To access the meeting via Zoom: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/82688621740