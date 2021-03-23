Grace Cottage seeks Fair Day auction items; Agriculture Hall of Fame seeks nominations

Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day seeks donations

o you have items to donate to’s 71Annual Hospital Fair Day? Grace Cottage is seeking items for its online auction to be held Aug. 1 through 8.

To donate high-value new or used items (including jewelry, antiques, household items, cars, trucks, snowmobiles, ATVs, motorcycles, boats, etc. — all tax-deductible), call Andrea, C.J. or Charma at 802-365-9109. Selected items may be auctioned online.

To donate arts or crafts, call Art Show chairperson Lauri Miner at 802-365-4194.

To donate hardcover books call Book Booth Chairperson Ann Allbee at 802-365-7213 to schedule an appointment.

For more information about Hospital Fair Day, click here or call Fair Day chairperson Eileen Fahey at 802-365-4030.

Vermont Ag Hall of Fame seeks nominees

he Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame, celebrating 19 years of honoring farmers, producers and people dedicated to supporting Vermont’s working landscape, is accepting nominations in three categories: Emerging Leaders, Ag Innovators and The Lifetime Achievement Award.

You are invited to nominate a leader in Vermont agriculture for the 2021 award. Who is eligible? Anyone who is significantly contributing to farming in Vermont – whether they own or work on a farm, or provide direct support. Individuals, partners, families and collectives – including members of the farmworker community – are candidates, all vital to growing Vermont’s food, fiber and fuel .

The three categories are:

Emerging Leader: Highlighting those who are stepping up to become the next generation of agricultural leaders in Vermont. Age 40 or younger (born after June 1, 1981), these individuals demonstrate a deep commitment to Vermont’s working landscape and are poised to lead our ag community into the future. They are remarkable for their service, youthful energy and dedication to Vermont agriculture.

Ag Innovator: Honoring those who have demonstrated a fresh and forward-thinking approach to agriculture. They are making or have made a significant, positive impact on Vermont, in areas such as but not limited to: growing the local economy, promoting stewardship and conservation, improving community health and nutrition, developing new tools and practices, and using alternative models in business and land ownership. They are notable for their unique perspective and unconventional approach. (Age is not a factor for consideration in this category.)

Lifetime Achievement: Recognizing those who have made a significant contribution to the advancement, improvement, or development of Vermont agriculture over the course of their long career. Nominees shall have played an active role in Vermont agriculture for at least 30 years.

Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021.

To nominate an ag leader for the 2021 Vermont Ag Hall of Fame electronically click here. To download a printable form click here.