Grace Cottage welcomes new primary care doctor

r. Jeremy Morrison, DO, has joined the primary care staff at Grace Cottage Family Health in Townshend.

A graduate of Towson University in Maryland and Case Western University in Cleveland, Dr. Morrison received his doctorate from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Massachusetts.

“As a family medicine physician, my areas of proficiency are usually driven by the needs of my patients,” said Dr. Morrison. “I treat a lot of addiction and mental illness, and I provide transgender care. I am happy to join the collaborative, collegial and very professional team of providers at Grace Cottage.”

Prior to his employment at Grace Cottage, Dr. Morrison had a private medical practice in Brattleboro and worked at Putney Family Healthcare.

Dr. Morrison lives in Brattleboro with his wife and two young children. In his free time, he enjoys woodworking, playing fiddle, singing, contra and English country dancing, drawing, and walking in the woods with his family.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Morrison, call 802-365-4331.