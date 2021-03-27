Chester man arrested on probation violation in Londonderry

© 2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

hree law enforcement agencies arrested a Chester man in Londonderry on probation violation charges on Friday afternoon.

According to a U. S. Marshals Service press release, marshals, Chester Police and Vermont State Police located Timothy Arbuckle, 40, of Chester in a motel in Londonderry. Arbuckle was wanted on probation violations stemming from a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon dating to September 2020.

Marshals say that Arbuckle tried to hide in a hollowed out bed frame in one of the motel rooms, but his hiding place, according to the press release, was no match for Chester Police dog Dutch. Arbuckle was taken into custody and held at Southern State Correctional Facility on the Vermont warrant.

According to the press release Arbuckle has a lengthy criminal record, including participation in the killing of Vincent Tamburello at a Chester playing field in 2008.