GM beats Williamstown in OT 52-51

| Mar 28, 2021 | Comments 1

The Chester Telegraph will have the full story later. In the meantime, enjoy the last few seconds of the game, courtesy Christian Avard for The Chester Telegraph!

 

About the Author: Christian Avard has been a journalist for 15 years, having written for Vermont publications such as The Deerfield Valley News, The Rutland Herald, The Commons and The Chester Telegraph. He also edited The Message for the Week and The Vermont Standard. Avard, who currently lives in Montpelier, is also a sports correspondent with The Barre-Montpelier Times-Argus.

  1. Linda Diak says:
    March 28, 2021 at 7:35 pm

    Congratulations!!! And thank you to our hometown newspaper, the Chester Telegraph, for the coverage and live posting!

