Dorothy ‘Dottie’ Bergquist, 91, of Andover

Dorothy “Dottie” Bergquist of Andover passed away at home on March 26, 2021. Dottie was born to Erwin and Edith Libbey on Jan. 22, 1930, in Springfield, Mass. Her family moved to Vermont when she was a child, and she lived in Vermont and New Hampshire since.

In 1949, Dottie married Everett Thurston of Roxbury. In 1968, she married Reino Bergquist of Andover, to whom she was married for nearly 53 years.

Dottie worked at various places, including Readex in Chester, the Vermont Country Store in Weston, several area restaurants and as a private care companion for several families. For many years, she was a 4-H leader in both Randolph and Andover, teaching cooking. And she was active in the Andover Community Church. Her accomplishments in the world may have been few but her accomplishments in life were huge; she loved many and was loved by many more.

Dottie is survived by her husband, Reino, and her children Everett Thurston Jr. of Roxbury, Gary Thurston of Belgrade, Mont., Glenna Thurston of Westminster, Laurie O’Connor of Chester and her husband Ken, and Nicole Kann of Pueblo, Colo., and her husband Joshua. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by close friends Phyllis Maxham of Roxbury and Alice Lindquist of Andover.

Dottie is predeceased by her parents, all eight of her siblings, an infant son, William, and one grandchild, Shoshanna Welch of Colorado.

A celebration of life will be held on April 24, at the Andover Community Church, a time to be determined.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dottie’s name to the Andover Community Church, 2625 Simonsville Road, Andover, VT 05143 or the Epilepsy Foundation of America, 8301 Professional Place, Landover, MD 20785, or by clicking here.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting with arrangements.