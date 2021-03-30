Angelae Wunderle honored with Laura Cody McNaughton Scholarship

T

he Laura Cody McNaughton Memorial Fund is proud to announce its first annual Public Health and Community Service Scholarship awarded tonow studying at Drew University. The 2020 scholarship is for $8,000.

Elected to the National Honor Society in her sophomore year, Angelae, who makes her home in Bellows Falls, graduated from Green Mountain High School with a 4.2 GPA. She has been an avid volunteer peer tutor since 7th grade and has participated in drama and a variety of other extracurricular activities.

She won the DAR Good Citizen Award and developed her leadership skills at the VSAC Leadership SEEDs Training program and the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Program. At Green Mountain she has served in student government all four years.

Like Laura, she has danced at the Dance Factory in Springfield for the past 10 years. There, and in her tutoring, she has always endeavored to inspire, encourage, and support younger students.

Eight students applied the scholarship this year, based on the recommendations of their guidance counselors. All were outstanding in their own ways, but one other student impressed the selection committee so much that they voted to make a special $2,000 award.

This went to Ashley Chamberlin of North Springfield. She also has demonstrated strong leadership abilities, is a musician, an athlete, and an excellent student, all the while working after school. She has begun a nursing program at the University of Southern Maine in Portland.

Laura Cody McNaughton Memorial Fund Public Health and Community Service Scholarship is given to the applicant from Springfield and surrounding Vermont high schools who best exemplifies Laura’s scholarship, leadership and commitment to the community.

Students with a demonstrated interest in public health are given particular consideration. The fund is the result of generous contributions from local individuals and businesses, as well as proceeds from the Lace-Up for Laura 10K race, which occurs annually on or about June 28 in Weathersfield. Hopefully that race can resume in the summer of 2022. Students accepted to college are encouraged to apply for the 2021 scholarship through their high school guidance counselors.